Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19:

D.R. Horton, Inc. DHI: This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY: This industrial equipment manufacturer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.43 compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN: This animal health company carries a Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Elanco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.18 compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

