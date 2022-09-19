Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 19th:

Euroseas ESEA: This company which operates in the dry cargo, dry bulk and container shipping markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.39 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euroseas Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Franklin Resources BEN: This San Mateo- based global investment management company which offers investment management and related services to retail mutual funds, institutional and private accounts, and other investment products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.9 % over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Franklin Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Franklin Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Worthington Industries WOR: This company which has been North American's premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Worthington Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Worthington Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

Worthington Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 12.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Worthington Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Worthington Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Worthington Industries, Inc. Quote

