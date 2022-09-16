Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This Marshall Islands-based company with a rapidly growing business of owning and chartering out container ships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to world-class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.53 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine ONEW: This Georgia- based company which is a premium recreational boat retailer principally in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.8 % over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. Price and Consensus

OneWater Marine Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

OneWater Marine has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.76 compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

OneWater Marine Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | OneWater Marine Inc. Quote

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI: This company which is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

DecisionPoint Systems has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.46 compared with 29.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

