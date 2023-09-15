Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:

Vipshop VIPS: This online discount retailer for brands which offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Vipshop Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Vipshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93 compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vipshop Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Vipshop Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Vipshop Holdings Limited Quote

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Financial Institutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

