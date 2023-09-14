Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

Group 1 Automotive GPI: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, with operations primarily located in the United States and the U.K, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.01 compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote

Global Partners GLP: This company which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Global Partners LP Price and Consensus

Global Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Global Partners LP Quote

Global Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.12 compared with 70.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Global Partners LP Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This company which is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.32 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.