Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 14th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 14th:

P.A.M. Transportation Services PTSI: This transport company which operates in an irregular route, a common and contract motor carrier authorized to transport general commodities, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Quote

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM: This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.52 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): Free Stock Analysis Report



P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.