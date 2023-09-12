Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

TransAlta TAC: This company which is Canada's largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

TransAlta Corporation Price and Consensus

TransAlta Corporation price-consensus-chart | TransAlta Corporation Quote

TransAlta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66 compared with 26.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TransAlta Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

TransAlta Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | TransAlta Corporation Quote

GIII Apparel Group GIII: This company which manufacturer, designer and distributor of apparel and accessories under licensed brands, owned brands and private label brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

GIII Apparel Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. pe-ratio-ttm | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

KB Financial Group KB: This commercial bank in Korea which provides credit and related financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group Inc Price and Consensus

KB Financial Group Inc price-consensus-chart | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

KB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14 compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

KB Financial Group Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

KB Financial Group Inc pe-ratio-ttm | KB Financial Group Inc Quote

