Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12th:

Global Ship Lease GSL: This company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed-rate charters to world class container liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.69 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology ( VSH ): This Pennsylvania-based which is a global manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and passive components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Vishay Intertechnology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59 compared with 17.98 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Byline Bancorp BY: This bank holding company that serves small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Byline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Byline Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Byline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



