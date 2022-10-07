Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR: This explorer and producer of oil and gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Petróleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Movado Group, Inc. MOV: This watchmaking company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Movado has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.48, compared with 15.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Chemung has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Investment Research

