Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. VSH: This discrete semiconductor and passive electronic components company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Vishay has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.51, compared with 16.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

BM Technologies, Inc. BMTX: This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.8% over the last 60 days.

BM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

BM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BM Technologies, Inc. Quote

BM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.89, compared with 16.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BM Technologies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BM Technologies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BM Technologies, Inc. Quote

The Timken Company TKR: This engineered bearings and power transmission products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Timken Company The Price and Consensus

Timken Company The price-consensus-chart | Timken Company The Quote

Timken has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.39, compared with 16.87 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Timken Company The PE Ratio (TTM)

Timken Company The pe-ratio-ttm | Timken Company The Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Timken Company The (TKR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.