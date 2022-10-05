Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

United Rental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.88, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SFL Corporation Ltd. SFL: This maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

SFL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG: This glass and metal products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Apogee has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



