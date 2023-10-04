Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This largest integrated energy firm in Brazil which is engaged in exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, in addition to other energy-related activities, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Quote

Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.99 compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras PE Ratio (TTM)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras pe-ratio-ttm | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Quote

APA APA: This leading independent energy company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation Price and Consensus

APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote

APA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.7 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

APA Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

APA Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | APA Corporation Quote

