Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:

Ecopetrol EC: This Colombia-based petroleum company which focuses on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia,carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.53 compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This company whichoperates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor with operations primarily in the United States and Canada,carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.99 compared with 20.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Builders FirstSource BLDR: This company is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, re-modelers and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.80 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

