Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

Geopark GPRK: This company which explores, operates and consolidates oil and gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Geopark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.63 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.11 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HF Sinclair DINO: This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.5 compared with 11.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

