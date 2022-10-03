Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3rd:

Shell plc SHEL: This energy and petrochemical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Quote

Shell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR Quote

GEE Group, Inc. JOB: This professional and industrial staffing and placement services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group Inc. Price and Consensus

GEE Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | GEE Group Inc. Quote

GEE Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GEE Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

GEE Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | GEE Group Inc. Quote

Hub Group, Inc. ( HUBG ): This transportation and logistics management services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hub Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hub Group, Inc. Quote

Hub has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65, compared with 44.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hub Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hub Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hub Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.