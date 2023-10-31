Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-banking financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.09, compared with 18.30 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

J.Jill, Inc. JILL: This omnichannel women's apparel retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Jill has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.07, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Paysafe Limited PSFE: This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

