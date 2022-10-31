Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE: This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.04, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS: This audio-first media company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Cumulus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.24, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

