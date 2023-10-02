Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Ford Motor F: This leading automakers which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.90 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which is engaged in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05 compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SM Energy SM: This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.0 compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

