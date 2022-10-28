Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:

Hanmi Financial HAFC: This one of the leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financialhas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14 compared with 10.50 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The Timken Company TKR: This company which is a global manufacturer of bearings, friction management products, and mechanical power transmission components, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

The Timken Company’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.65 compared with 20.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

W.R. Berkley WRB: This company which is one of the nation’s largest commercial lines property casualty insurance providers that offers a variety of insurance services from reinsurance, to workers comp third party administrators (TPAs), carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

W.R. Berkleyhas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.58 compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



