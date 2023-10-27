Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27:

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.01, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Properties Income Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor Co. Price and Consensus

Nissan Motor Co. price-consensus-chart | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

Nissan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.53 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nissan Motor Co. PE Ratio (TTM)

Nissan Motor Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Nissan Motor Co. Quote

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES: This integrated equipment services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

H&E Equipment Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07 compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Quote

