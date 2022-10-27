Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 27th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 27th:

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. IBA: This poultry producer from Mexico carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Industrias Bachoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.62, compared with 17.31 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V. Quote

FS Bancorp, Inc. FSBW: This bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

FS Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

FS Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | FS Bancorp, Inc. Quote

