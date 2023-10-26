Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW: This Plush Toy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 11.40 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AZZ Inc. AZZ: This galvanizing and coil coating company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.10, compared with 17.10 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Guess?, Inc. GES: This fashion and lifestyle brand company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.22, compared with 10.90 for the S&P 500’s. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





