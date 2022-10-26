Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 26th:

Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Timken Company TKR: This engineered bearings and power transmission products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Timken has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87, compared with 19.30 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Humana Inc. HUM: This health and well-being company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Humana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.87, compared with 29.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

