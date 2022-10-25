Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25th:

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER: This company which engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.28, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Aercap Holdings N.V. Quote

PHX Minerals Inc. PHX: This natural gas and oil minerals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus

PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

PHX has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

PHX Minerals Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PHX Minerals Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PHX Minerals Inc. Quote

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI: This server and storage solutions business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus

Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

Super Micro Computer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.33, compared with 40.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aercap Holdings N.V. (AER): Free Stock Analysis Report



PHX Minerals Inc. (PHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.