Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24th:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. BHR: This real estate investment trust which is focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Price and Consensus

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. price-consensus-chart | BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Quote

Braemar has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.93, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. pe-ratio-ttm | BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS INC. Quote

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation Price and Consensus

First Community Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Community Corporation Quote

First Community has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Community Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

First Community Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Corporation Quote

Enova International, Inc. ENVA: This technology and analytics company providing online financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

