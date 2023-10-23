Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 23:

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. AHT: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.64, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. TX: This steel manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.72 compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

J.Jill, Inc. JILL: This women's apparel retailer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

J.Jill has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.17 compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

