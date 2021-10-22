Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 22nd:

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This retailer and wholesaler of footwear has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 61% over the last 60 days.

Caleres has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06, compared with 21.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. SBOW: This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.8% over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.98, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ternium S.A. TX: This manufacturer and processor of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 2.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. RLGY: This company that provides residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.70, compared with 32.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

