Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.14, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Paysafe Limited PSFE: This payment solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.57 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan carries a Zacks Rank #1, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33 compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

