Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:

Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.22 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

DAQO New Energy DQ: This company which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturer,carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

DAQO New Energy 's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.77 compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DAQO New Energy Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

DAQO New Energy Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote

Financial Institutions FISI: This bank holding company which provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Financial Institutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Financial Institutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

Financial Institutions thas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85 compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Financial Institutions, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Financial Institutions, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Financial Institutions, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.