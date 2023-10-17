Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:

Manitex International, Inc. MNTX: This engineered lifting solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.47, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Central Garden & Pet Company CENTA: This pet supplies and garden products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This company which provides banking and financial services carries witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

HSBC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.60 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

