Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16:

Office Properties Income Trust OPI: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

Office Properties Income Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.07, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Office Properties Income Trust PE Ratio (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust pe-ratio-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

J.Jill, Inc. JILL: This women's apparel retailer company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus

J.Jill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

J.Jill has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.89 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

J.Jill, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

J.Jill, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

Berry Corporation BRY: This upstream energy company carries witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 210% over the last 60 days.

Berry Corporation Price and Consensus

Berry Corporation price-consensus-chart | Berry Corporation Quote

Berry has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.48 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Berry Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Berry Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Berry Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Berry Corporation (BRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.