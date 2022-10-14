Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 14th:

Chico's FAS CHS: carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Chico's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.78 compared with 15.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries,carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.63 compared with 12.4 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Axos Financial AX: This Las Vegas, Nevada -based company which provides consumer and business banking products in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Axos Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

