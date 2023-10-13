Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR: This energy and infrastructure business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.59, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Paysafe Limited PSFE: This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe Limited Price and Consensus

Paysafe Limited price-consensus-chart | Paysafe Limited Quote

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Paysafe Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Paysafe Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Paysafe Limited Quote

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG: This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

Diamondback has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.