Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Bayerische Motoren Werke BAMXF: This multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95 compared with 5.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PHX Minerals PHX: This oil and natural gas mineral company with property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

PHX Minerals has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.65 compared with 11.2 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

SFL SFL: This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days.

SFL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.47 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

