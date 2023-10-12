News & Insights

Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th

October 12, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

J.Jill, Inc. JILL: This omnichannel women's apparel retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus

J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus

J.Jill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

Jill has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.23, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

J.Jill, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

J.Jill, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

J.Jill, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp Price and Consensus

Baytex Energy Corp price-consensus-chart | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

Baytex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Baytex Energy Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp PE Ratio (TTM)

Baytex Energy Corp pe-ratio-ttm | Baytex Energy Corp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTE
JILL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.