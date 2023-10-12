Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

J.Jill, Inc. JILL: This omnichannel women's apparel retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Jill has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.23, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Baytex Energy Corp. BTE: This crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

Baytex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

