Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Ashford AINC: This company which provides asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry with primary focus on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms,carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 34.6% over the last 60 days.

Ashford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.88 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Advantage Solutions ADV: This company which is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers,carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Advantage Solutions has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.40 compared with 19.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shell SHEL: This energy and petrochemical company which explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, markets and transports oil and gas, produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Shell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.31 compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

