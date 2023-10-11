Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
PBF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.01, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.46, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Paysafe Limited PSFE: This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Paysafe Limited (PSFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
