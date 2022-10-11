Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

PBF Energy PBF: This company which is a leading refiner of crude provides end products that comprise heating oil, transportation fuels, lubricants and many related products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.82 compared with 6.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF: This international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility,carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 44.1% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.82 compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ring Energy REI: This company which is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas primarily in Texas and Kansas, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Ring Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.65 compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

