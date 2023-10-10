News & Insights

Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th

October 10, 2023 — 05:39 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.32, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Stellantis N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Stellantis N.V. Quote

 

 

 

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR: This energy and infrastructure business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.52, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. Price and Consensus

Target Hospitality Corp. Price and Consensus

Target Hospitality Corp. price-consensus-chart | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

Target has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.74, compared with 19.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Target Hospitality Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Target Hospitality Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Target Hospitality Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Target Hospitality Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PARR
TH
STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.