Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.32, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR: This energy and infrastructure business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.52, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Target Hospitality Corp. TH: This specialty rental and hospitality services company company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Target has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.74, compared with 19.15 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.