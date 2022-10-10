Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.51 compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greif, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This global advertising and communications organization which offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

Publicis Groupe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.15 compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Publicis Groupe SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Publicis Groupe SA pe-ratio-ttm | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

SFL SFL: This company is the largest supplier of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, re-modelers and consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus

SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation Ltd. Quote

SFL has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.80 compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SFL Corporation Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

SFL Corporation Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | SFL Corporation Ltd. Quote

