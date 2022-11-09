Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:

Pathward Financial Inc. CASH: This Bank holding company that provides various banking products and services in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Pathward Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Pathward Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pathward Financial Inc. Quote

Pathward Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.72 compared with 11.60 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pathward Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pathward Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Pathward Financial Inc. Quote

MGIC Investment MTG: This company which provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

MGIC Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MGIC Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

MGIC Investment’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.00 compared with 17.06 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MGIC Investment Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

MGIC Investment Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | MGIC Investment Corporation Quote

Charles River Associates CRAI: This one of the leading global consulting firms which is engaged in providing economic, financial and management consulting services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Charles River Associates Price and Consensus

Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote

Charles River Associates has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.76 compared with 24.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Charles River Associates PE Ratio (TTM)

Charles River Associates pe-ratio-ttm | Charles River Associates Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.