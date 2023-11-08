Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8, 2023:

Capital Bancorp, Inc. CBNK: This bank holding company for Capital Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Capital Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Capital Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11, compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Manitex International, Inc. MNTX: This engineered lifting solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote

Manitex International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.43 compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Manitex International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Manitex International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Manitex International, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME:This construction and facilities services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

EMCOR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

EMCOR Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.06 compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

EMCOR Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

EMCOR Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | EMCOR Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.