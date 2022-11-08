Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8th:

AGNC Investment AGNC: This Bethesda, Maryland - based company which operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investmenthas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.88 compared with 10.70 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GMS GMS: This Tucker, United States- based company which is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

GMS’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.54 compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tecnoglass TGLS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.74 compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

