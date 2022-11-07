Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:

Hudson Technologies HDSN: This company which is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Hudson Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88 compared with 5.70 the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Community West Bancshares CWBC: This bank holding company which is engaged in providing general banking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Community West Bancshares’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.52 compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Dynavax Technologies DVAX: This company which discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Dynavax Technologieshas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.98 compared with 16.90 for S&P500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

