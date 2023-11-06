Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Great Elm Capital Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.64 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This bank holding company which provide provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Amalgamated Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

TripAdvisor TRIP: This company which is one of the largest online travel research companies in the world, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

TripAdvisor, Inc. Price and Consensus

TripAdvisor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

TripAdvisor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.93 compared with 39.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

TripAdvisor, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

TripAdvisor, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | TripAdvisor, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.