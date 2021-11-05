Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This company that sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.96, compared with 9.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm

Ashford Inc. AINC: This asset management firm has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Inc. Price and Consensus

Ashford Inc. price-consensus-chart

Ashford has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Ashford Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Ashford Inc. pe-ratio-ttm

AerCap Holdings N.V. AER: This company that engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.7% over the last 90 days.

Aercap Holdings N.V. Price and Consensus

Aercap Holdings N.V. price-consensus-chart

AerCap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Aercap Holdings N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Aercap Holdings N.V. pe-ratio-ttm

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL: This construction company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company Inc price-consensus-chart

Sterling Construction has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.06, compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sterling Construction Company Inc PE Ratio (TTM)

Sterling Construction Company Inc pe-ratio-ttm

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

