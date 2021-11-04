Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

MarineMax, Inc. HZO: This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Radian Group Inc. RDN: This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

