Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

MarineMax, Inc. HZO: This recreational boat and yacht retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.

 

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

 

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.41, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MarineMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

 

Radian Group Inc. RDN: This company that provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Radian Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Radian Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Radian Group Inc. Quote

 

Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.84, compared with 18.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Radian Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Radian Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Radian Group Inc. Quote

 

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Repsol, S.A. Price and Consensus

Repsol SA Price and Consensus

Repsol, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Repsol, S.A. Quote

 

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Repsol, S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)

Repsol SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Repsol, S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Repsol, S.A. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY): Free Stock Analysis Report

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

    The Robo Advisor vs. Human Element of Investing

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver discusses the Robo Advisor vs. Human element of investing. #NationalFinancialPlanning

    Oct 22, 2021

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular