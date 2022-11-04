Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:
Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
Marathon Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Marathon Petroleum Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW: This manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote
Douglas Dynamics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.98, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. CZWI: This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Quote
