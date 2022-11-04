Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 4th

November 04, 2022 — 05:48 am EDT

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Marathon Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.90, compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW: This manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.98, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. CZWI: This bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

