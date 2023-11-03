Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX: This workplace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Xerox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.10, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LSB Industries, Inc. LXU: This manufacturer of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

LSB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.32, compared with 18.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Paysafe Limited PSFE: This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

