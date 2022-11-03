Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Technology

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.78, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
